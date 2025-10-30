Muzinich & Co. Inc. Sells 7,500 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 83.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,325.05. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $6,535,768.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 213,375 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,156 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $101.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average of $97.50. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $129.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,242.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

