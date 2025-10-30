MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Takes $28,000 Position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF $BCD

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCD. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the first quarter worth $1,174,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 70.1% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 22,231 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BCD opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

