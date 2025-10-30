Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF $BITO

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $18.20 on Thursday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $27.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

