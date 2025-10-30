L.M. Kohn & Company Has $204,000 Holdings in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac $SDVD

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its holdings in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac (NYSEARCA:SDVD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac by 1,015.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period.

FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Stock Performance

Shares of SDVD opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $648.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.16. FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76.

FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Profile

The FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (SDVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying small- and mid-cap companies.

