Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,450 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

EWU stock opened at $42.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $43.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

