Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 634,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dominion Energy worth $82,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 115,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 162,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 18,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.78.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.1%

D stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $62.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

