Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $390,000 Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BITB. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth $16,488,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after buying an additional 185,930 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth $7,853,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,384,000 after buying an additional 147,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 187.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 87,890 shares during the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

BITB opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.47. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

