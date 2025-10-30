Jennison Associates LLC Sells 98,106 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,106 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.14% of Boot Barn worth $52,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,387,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 903,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,058,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 465,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,039,000 after purchasing an additional 158,195 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 503,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,110,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,539,000.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Boot Barn stock opened at $193.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.17 and a one year high of $204.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.81%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

