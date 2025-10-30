Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Major Shareholder We-Inn Llc Sells 98,167 Shares

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2025

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVGet Free Report) major shareholder We-Inn Llc sold 98,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $291,555.99. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,241,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,478,199.46. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

We-Inn Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 29th, We-Inn Llc sold 149,708 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $437,147.36.
  • On Wednesday, October 22nd, We-Inn Llc sold 436,296 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.96.
  • On Friday, October 24th, We-Inn Llc sold 263,627 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $798,789.81.
  • On Thursday, October 23rd, We-Inn Llc sold 193,587 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $605,927.31.
  • On Friday, October 10th, We-Inn Llc sold 2,300 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $9,016.00.

Innventure Price Performance

INV opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $164.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.21. Innventure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million. Innventure had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 20,429.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innventure

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innventure in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. FWG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Innventure in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Innventure in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innventure in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its position in Innventure by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innventure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innventure

About Innventure

(Get Free Report)

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Innventure (NASDAQ:INV)

Receive News & Ratings for Innventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.