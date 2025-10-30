Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Major Shareholder We-Inn Llc Sells 98,167 Shares

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) major shareholder We-Inn Llc sold 98,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $291,555.99. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,241,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,478,199.46. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

We-Inn Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innventure alerts:

On Wednesday, October 29th, We-Inn Llc sold 149,708 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $437,147.36.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, We-Inn Llc sold 436,296 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.96.

On Friday, October 24th, We-Inn Llc sold 263,627 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $798,789.81.

On Thursday, October 23rd, We-Inn Llc sold 193,587 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $605,927.31.

On Friday, October 10th, We-Inn Llc sold 2,300 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $9,016.00.

Innventure Price Performance

INV opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $164.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.21. Innventure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innventure

Innventure ( NASDAQ:INV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million. Innventure had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 20,429.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innventure in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. FWG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Innventure in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Innventure in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innventure in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its position in Innventure by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innventure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innventure

About Innventure

(Get Free Report)

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.