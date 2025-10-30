Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in NuScale Power by 84.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in NuScale Power by 21.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in NuScale Power by 185.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NuScale Power by 55.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Capmk raised NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

NuScale Power Price Performance

NuScale Power stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 2.02.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 221.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuScale Power news, Director Corp Fluor sold 87,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $3,479,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,048,847 shares of company stock worth $606,761,579. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

