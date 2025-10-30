Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 32.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,491,000 after buying an additional 111,905 shares during the period. Finally, Phraction Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the first quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 68,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $235.04 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.37. The company has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

In related news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 49,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

