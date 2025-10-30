iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Stake Cut by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,044 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,612,000. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,677,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,142 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $96.95 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average of $95.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2945 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.