World Investment Advisors Sells 10,144 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

World Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $49,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $197.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.18. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $234.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.89% and a net margin of 37.62%.The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.48.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

