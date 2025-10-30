DarioHealth (DRIO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect DarioHealth to post earnings of ($2.63) per share and revenue of $5.6650 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

DarioHealth Stock Down 8.3%

Shares of DarioHealth stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DarioHealth stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) by 229.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of DarioHealth worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised DarioHealth to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

