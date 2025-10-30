Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $306.0 million-$316.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.5 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.630-1.730 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

OMCL opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.57 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $129,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 110,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,212.25. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,225,000 after acquiring an additional 62,733 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Omnicell by 38.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 653,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,227,000 after acquiring an additional 181,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Omnicell by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 83.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 84,469 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 201.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 109,382 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

