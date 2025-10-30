JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 47.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,430,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,877,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,448 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $196,695,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,069,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,067,000 after purchasing an additional 265,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,162,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,411,000 after purchasing an additional 730,436 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of JAVA opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 0.81. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $70.28.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.