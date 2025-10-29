Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.26. Radio One shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 11,054 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Radio One in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Radio One alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UONE

Radio One Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Radio One had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $91.63 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radio One news, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 220,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $181,138.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 234,213 shares in the company, valued at $192,054.66. The trade was a 48.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Radio One

(Get Free Report)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radio One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radio One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.