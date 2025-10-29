Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Stake Increased by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 9.5% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $42,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $796.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $799.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $733.08 and a 200-day moving average of $664.53.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.