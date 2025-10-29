FSA Advisors Inc. Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

FSA Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $1,472,231,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 85.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,966,000 after buying an additional 1,672,175 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Eaton by 606.3% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,025,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,262,000 after buying an additional 880,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton by 15.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,913,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,727,000 after buying an additional 533,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Eaton by 31.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,043,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,494,000 after buying an additional 489,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $375.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $365.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $399.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.85%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. This trade represents a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $438.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.45.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

