The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Position Trimmed by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $779.50.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755,196.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $792.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $770.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $685.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $825.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.