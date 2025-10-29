SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF $FISR Shares Bought by FSA Advisors Inc.

FSA Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISR. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $26.38.

The SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (FISR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of fixed income ETFs classified within favorable sectors. FISR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

