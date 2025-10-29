Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January $KJAN Stake Cut by FSA Advisors Inc.

FSA Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of KJAN opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $316.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

