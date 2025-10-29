Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,890,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,495 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 284,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,847,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,713,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of ARKK opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.