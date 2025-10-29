First Pacific Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,939,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 531,961 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $115,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 47.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 243,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 78,551 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 31.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 383,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 90,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 374,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 95.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 1,000,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,678. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

