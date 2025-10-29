Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Price Performance

MARA opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 6.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $2.13. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Digital

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Vicki Mealer-Burke sold 14,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $226,580.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,103 shares in the company, valued at $884,327.66. This trade represents a 20.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $538,272.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,718,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,774,959. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,598 shares of company stock worth $3,616,374. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Digital Profile

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.