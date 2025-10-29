Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPEI

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Winebrenner Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 51,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,463,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,064,000 after buying an additional 375,497 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

