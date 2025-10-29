First Pacific Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 993,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,151 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts makes up about 2.2% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $156,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,654,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,252,000 after purchasing an additional 86,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 16.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,705,000 after purchasing an additional 54,580 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 181,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.00 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 4,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,275. The trade was a 4.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN opened at $152.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.42. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $199.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.75) by ($0.33). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 9.45%.The firm had revenue of $271.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.67) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 119.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Vail Resorts from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

