Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 383 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,686,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,474,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278,893 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,130,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,369,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,357,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,647,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,433 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In related news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $2,430,637.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,149.75. The trade was a 65.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,411 shares of company stock worth $4,141,790. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Sempra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

