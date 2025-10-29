FSA Advisors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August $BAUG

FSA Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August accounts for approximately 1.0% of FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAUG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $263,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 17.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 59,943 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $174.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August
The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
