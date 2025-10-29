FSA Advisors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August $BAUG

FSA Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August accounts for approximately 1.0% of FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAUG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $263,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 17.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 59,943 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $174.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.