First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 990 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,334,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Douglas Emmett makes up approximately 1.1% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 3.19% of Douglas Emmett worth $80,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $3,901,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 21.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 6.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Douglas Emmett to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE DEI opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.30. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $252.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.98 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 3.77%.Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 345.45%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.