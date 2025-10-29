Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after acquiring an additional 453,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,027,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after acquiring an additional 457,080 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,715,899,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $545.39 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $460.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.70.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.27, for a total transaction of $1,529,556.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,352,142.40. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,669.91. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,324 shares of company stock valued at $46,093,939. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.