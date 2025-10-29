Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND Holdings Lifted by FSA Advisors Inc.

FSA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 142.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,154,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,194,000 after buying an additional 415,209 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,376,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,744,000 after purchasing an additional 833,391 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,808,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,249,000 after acquiring an additional 326,633 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,269,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,379,000 after acquiring an additional 115,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 830,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,823,000 after acquiring an additional 221,707 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.92. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $88.95 and a 1 year high of $94.56.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

