FSA Advisors Inc. Takes $288,000 Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February $ZFEB

FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February (BATS:ZFEB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February by 45.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February by 39.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February by 2.8% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the second quarter valued at $278,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February Stock Performance

ZFEB stock opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February

The Innovator 1 Yr February (ZFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

