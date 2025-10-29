Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 7,557 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 135.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 252.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

