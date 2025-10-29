Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 425.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 143.9% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.25.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $214.41 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.63%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

