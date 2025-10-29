Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 1,522 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.36.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

