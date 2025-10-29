FSA Advisors Inc. Invests $244,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April $ZAPR

FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April (NYSEARCA:ZAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,585,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April Company Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr April (ZAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZAPR was launched on Mar 31, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

