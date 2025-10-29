Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 351.75 and traded as low as GBX 309.98. Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 312, with a volume of 2,536,771 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIO. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 310 target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 290 to GBX 280 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 365 to GBX 340 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liontrust Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 341.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £195.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 324.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 351.75.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

