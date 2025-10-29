VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI is Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,052 shares during the period. VanEck CLO ETF makes up about 5.8% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $17,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,546,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 828.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 154,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 137,561 shares during the period. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,185,000.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CLOI opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.