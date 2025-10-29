James Investment Research Inc. Sells 511 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,415,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,400,000 after acquiring an additional 50,431 shares during the last quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,523,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 478,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,898,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 271,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after acquiring an additional 45,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $286.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.65 and a 12-month high of $287.44.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.