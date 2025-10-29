Analysts Set Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Target Price at $49.43

Shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.4286.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. KeyCorp cut Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fluor from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 10.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 104.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 288.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 48.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 46.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

