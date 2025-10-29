May Hill Capital LLC Buys 111 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

May Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $117.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $124.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.61.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,333.04. This trade represents a 19.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,545,054.40. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,140 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

