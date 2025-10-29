Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HWM opened at $201.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.08. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $98.83 and a 52-week high of $205.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

