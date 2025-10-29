Howard Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $2,018,000. Allianz SE boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $40,868,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,165.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,299.29.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $1,125.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,139.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,058.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $174.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

