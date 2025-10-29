Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,483 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hurley Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

