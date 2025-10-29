James Investment Research Inc. Makes New Investment in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 23.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on SNX. Zacks Research upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.55.
Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX
In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 861 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $129,012.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,458,585.68. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $779,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,088.50. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,970 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TD SYNNEX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $156.06 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $167.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.27%.TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.
TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
