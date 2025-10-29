James Investment Research Inc. Makes New Investment in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 23.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNX. Zacks Research upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.55.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 861 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $129,012.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,458,585.68. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $779,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,088.50. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,970 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $156.06 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $167.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.27%.TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.