Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,216 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $212.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.72. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $256.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,281.88. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

