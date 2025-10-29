Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of APD stock opened at $254.69 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.