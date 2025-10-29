iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS Holdings Cut by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of IWS opened at $139.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.85 and its 200-day moving average is $132.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.