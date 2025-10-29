GWN Securities Inc. Sells 8,436 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

GWN Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 79.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,436 shares during the quarter. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 156.4% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $312.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $319.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

